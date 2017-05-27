Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Lands Deal with ABC, Is Becoming King of All Media

Alex Rodriguez has signed a deal with ABC to appear in segments across the news division, including Good Morning America, according to a report from Page Six.

A network insider said A-Rod, 41, had been in talks with ABC News brass about appearing as an on-air contributor for sports, family and even financial segments for shows across the network, also including “Nightline.”

Rodriguez’s appearances will come about once a month with the possibility to increase frequency if he does well, according to the report.

Fox took a bit of a gamble on Alex Rodriguez by signing him up as a full-time analyst last year. The future Hall of Famer has been every bit as good as one particularly savvy media observer predicted. His reps declined comment but it’s believed his current gig won’t be impacted.

His MLB commentary would remain exclusive to Fox Sports, meaning he likely couldn’t appear on ESPN, but the insider said, “If there’s a big World Series story to discuss, you could see ­A-Rod on ‘GMA’ talking about the game.”

Rodriguez has already done yeoman’s work in his brief time on television to make people forget his transgressions while a player. Not long ago, we joked internally on Slack that he’d probably be hosting a national morning show within five years. That prediction looks less ridiculous and more conservative after today’s news.