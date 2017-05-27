Giancarlo Stanton Has Hit 11 More Mammoth Home Runs Than Any Other Team During His Career

Your browser does not support iframes. Giancarlo Stanton launched a 460-foot home run against the Los Angeles Angels last night. Mammoth homers have become routine for the Miami Marlins outfielder. How routine?

It was the 25th homer of 460-plus feet since arriving in the majors in 2010, more than four times the six hit by the trio tied for second-most (Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Upton and Nelson Cruz). It’s also 11 more than the amount hit by a team during that stretch.

The feat is astounding on its face but even more so when one considers Stanton missed significant time to injury in 2012, 2013 and 2015. In an era of parity, this Ruthian accomplishment is striking. Now, of course, all home runs are created equal on the scoreboard regardless of their length. But Stanton truly puts the fear of God into opposing pitchers in a special and unique way.

Interestingly enough, Stanton’s average exit velocity is 90.5 mph, nowhere near the top of the charts and behind surprising names like Alex Avila, Seth Smith and Christian Yelich.

But when he gets ahold of one, he really gets ahold of it.