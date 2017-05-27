Spike Lee Thanks Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll for Signing Colin Kaepernick

Most people in the world agree Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned even though there is great disagreement as to the reason. Director Spike Lee, however, appeared to report the Seattle Seahawks had signed the quarterback after this week’s meeting with an Instagram post.

So, Kap possibly coming to Seattle. Spike Lee is good friends with Kap and put this in instagram. You determine for yourself 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qQlV3TsFiX — Coleman Crawford (@Coleman3SD) May 27, 2017

Lee subsequently deleted the post. And it’s important to note that entertainers don’t have the best track record when it comes to this kind of stuff. We all remember the sense of shock when Rob Lowe’s report of Peyton Manning’s impeding retirement in 2012 turned out to be false.

Plus, the experts seem unconvinced.

Despite a report to the contrary, the Seahawks have not signed Colin Kaepernick. He visited Thursday, but nothing has happened since. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 27, 2017

Here’s hoping Lee was correct. Guy could use a win in 2017. God knows the Knicks have put him through the ringer.