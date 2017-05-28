DeShone Kizer Could Win Browns Starting QB Job

Deshone Kizer was expected to sit for at least a year when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 52nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but that would apparently be news to the Browns. Apparently, Cleveland is going to give Kizer every chance to win its starting quarterback job this fall.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that head coach Hue Jackson follows Kizer everywhere he goes on the practice field and is pushing the 21-year-old to get better with every rep.

The Notre Dame product has been getting extra attention from Jackson, while the roster’s other quarterbacks — Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan — have largely gotten personal instruction from quarterbacks coach David Lee.

Kizer’s issue in college was his decision-making. The kid has the physical tools to be a great quarterback at the NFL level, but he must get better at reading defenses, leading receivers and making throws into tight windows, etc. There’s a lot to work on.

Kessler will get the first chance to start this season, but apparently Kizer is going to get his chance too. Jackson is ensuring he’s as ready as possible for that shot.