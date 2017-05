LaVar Ball wore his new Stay in Yo Lane shirt for a 109-57 drubbing at the hands of the Compton Magic on Saturday. The above video features longer highlights of the game, and the lower one is more condensed:

Here is LaVar giving a pep talk (and one which obviously did not succeed):

LaVar Ball addresses his AAU team, the Big Ballers, at halftime of a 109-57 loss to the Compton Magic Saturday in Orange, Calif. pic.twitter.com/cQ0bWmfe2b — Josh Peter (@joshlpeter11) May 28, 2017

USA Today has an extensive write-up of the game, in which LaMelo Ball scored just 15 points.