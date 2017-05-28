Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing
Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing
By:
Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
VIDEO
Manny Ramirez is chugging along for the Kochi Fighting Dogs in the The Shikoku Island League Plus baseball league for Japan, where he’s
reportedly hitting .460 with 20 RBIs in 63 at-bats. The crowd went wild for this home run; multiple angles show his swing is still as sweet as ever.
Ryan Glasspiegel
Ryan lives in Chicago, grew up in Connecticut, and attended Wisconsin. He likes eating, and drinking high-end bourbon and cheap beer.
