Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing

Manny Ramirez is chugging along for the Kochi Fighting Dogs in the The Shikoku Island League Plus baseball league for Japan, where he’s reportedly hitting .460 with 20 RBIs in 63 at-bats. The crowd went wild for this home run; multiple angles show his swing is still as sweet as ever.

I fired up the @barstoolsports Snapchat for ONE SINGLE PITCH to Manny Ramirez and he CRANKED a homer!!! #blessed #doIgetabonusforthis pic.twitter.com/MWXHlHlsN2 — TheWontonDon (@DonnieDoesWorld) May 28, 2017