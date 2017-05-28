MLB USA Today Sports

Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing

Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing

MLB

Manny Ramirez Still Has a Sweet Swing

Manny Ramirez is chugging along for the Kochi Fighting Dogs in the The Shikoku Island League Plus baseball league for Japan, where he’s reportedly hitting .460 with 20 RBIs in 63 at-bats. The crowd went wild for this home run; multiple angles show his swing is still as sweet as ever.

#homerun #mannyramirez #activooo #baseballlife The same swing since day one #no🎒

A post shared by the kid (@mannyjr99) on

, MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home