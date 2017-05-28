Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Are Engaged

The best teammate I could have! A post shared by Sam Dekker (@samdek7) on May 27, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Rockets forward and former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker asked ESPN sideline reporter Olivia Harlan, a sideline reporter for ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast, to marry him this weekend. She said yes!

I've been stupid in love with this guy since day 1. he asked me to be his wife last night❤️ that means I can cry from laughing and poke his dimple forever. I thank God everyday for bringing me this perfect man A post shared by Olivia Harlan (@olivia_harlan) on May 27, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Harlan’s father is TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan, and her grandfather Bob Harlan was the longtime CEO of the Green Bay Packers. If you are interested in learning more about her background, she did an interview with GQ back in 2015.

