Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Are Engaged

The best teammate I could have!

Rockets forward and former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker asked ESPN sideline reporter Olivia Harlan, a sideline reporter for ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast, to marry him this weekend. She said yes!

Harlan’s father is TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan, and her grandfather Bob Harlan was the longtime CEO of the Green Bay Packers. If you are interested in learning more about her background, she did an interview with GQ back in 2015.

