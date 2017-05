The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters to capture Canada’s Memorial Cup on Sunday. After the game a cameraman skated in front of the Otters bench to get the requisite shot of the devastated losing team when Erie goalie Troy Timpano threw a stick at him.

Unhappy Erie Otters goalie throws stick at camera going past bench after falling in Memorial Cup final pic.twitter.com/1sw3SWNxur — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

Timpano has since apologized, but I don’t see how that saves him from some kind of punishment.