Kevin Love Doesn't Understand the Concept of Underdogs, or He's Delusional

The Warriors are the first undefeated team in the NBA postseason in 16 years, they’re heavy favorites against the Cavaliers in the Finals, and they’ve got arguably the greatest NBA roster of all-time, with four All-Stars 29 years or younger. But here’s Kevin Love on whether or not Cleveland is an underdog in this series:

“The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title. We’re trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It’s tough for me to say that is the case. I don’t feel like we’re underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they’d say the same about us.”

When Kevin Love says this, how does the reporter not say, well, they beat you by 48 points in the first two games last year in the Finals, led 3-1 before the suspension of Draymond Green, and then they added Kevin Durant. Are you SURE they’re not the favorites?

Perhaps he missed this?

If Kevin Love just asked his coach or his star player, they’d say they’re underdogs. The Warriors were the better team last year. They’re the better team this year. But that is the beauty of sports – the better team doesn’t always win.

Related Four Reasons the Warriors Will Sweep the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals