Minor League Brawl Features Some of the Dirtiest Stuff Possible, Including a Guy Firing a Fastball Into Scrum

Things got heated in the Midwest League on Sunday night as the West Michigan Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons engaged in a benches-clearing brawl. And, unlike most baseball fights, this one was for a very good reason.

West Michigan shortstop Danny Pinero clearly and unnecessarily stepped on the leg of Dayton’s Jose Siri after a stolen base in the sixth inning. Then, as the teams battled with traditional pushing, shoving and punching, a Whitecaps player came in and threw a baseball into the scrum.

UPDATE: MLive has identified the ball-thrower as Eduardo Jimenez. He should be anticipating a healthy fine, which is rough considering the pay in Single-A ball.