Roundup: Scarlett Johansson Hooks Up with SNL Cast Member; Walt Mossberg Retires; & Stephen Curry vs Allen Iverson

Lais Ribero, a Victoria’s Secret model … Florida woman pays 15-year old to have sex with her … Scarlett Johansson hooked up with some guy from Saturday Night Live … “Miss Black Texas Wants Police Chief Fired Over ‘Wrongful Arrest'” … extremely disappointing how many times authorities in England could have caught the Manchester bomber … “America’s worsening global reputation could put billions in US exports at risk” … there’s a romance-only bookstore in Los Angeles … “Venomous lizard found aboard cargo plane at Miami airport” … a very odd story about how the ultra wealthy talk to their kids about money … Texas school district apologies for giving a “most likely to become a terrorist” award …

Why Kevin Durant’s free agent move will be the biggest in NBA history with a title; Stephen Curry is the most culturally relevant NBA player since Michael Jordan.[Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

“TV is performance theater in many respects. You have to learn how to perform your opinion and that was probably something that I learned just by repetition.” [Forbes]

Doug Martin won’t talk about how long he was in rehab, or what the drug he was hooked on … but it’s all behind him. [Tampa Bay Times]

You don’t have to like the NFL or the Green Bay Packers to read this moving story on JerMichael Finley. [Players Tribune]

Longtime tech journalist Walt Mossberg is retiring. This is his last column. [Recode]

I’m ok with this rationale of taking De’Aaron Fox over Malik Monk if you’re the 76ers, but if you want a point guard bridge to Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry makes more sense. Veteran. Immediate impact. Fox is heavily ball-dependant. [Philly.com]

I just loved this headline: “MICHAEL JORDAN VS. LEBRON IS THE AVOCADO TOAST ARGUMENT FOR SPORTS.” [Newsweek]

Do not jump on the hood of your car to thwart a car-jacking just because this worked. She got lucky.