Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early this morning in Jupiter, Fla., according to a report from WPTV. Woods spent nearly eight hours in custody after his arrest, per jail records.

Tiger Woods mugshot….This is rough. pic.twitter.com/s4Hfw4lDZB — Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) May 29, 2017

The 14-time major winner hasn’t won a tournament since 2013. His future on tour is as murky as ever as injuries persist. This off-the-course incident will do little to quell the uncertainty — or the spotlight.