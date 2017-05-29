Bryce Harper Throws Punches in a Pretty Good Nationals vs Giants Fight

MLB USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper, the 2nd best hitter in baseball, is not afraid to mix it up, as evidenced by these punches he was throwing at the Giants during a Memorial Day melee in San Francisco. Harper is Top 10 in the National League in batting average, tied for 1st in homers, 5th in RPI, 3rd in OBP and tied for 2nd in WAR and he’s out here throwing fists much respect.

