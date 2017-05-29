VIDEO: Kyle Busch's Post-Race Interview Was Very Sad and Very Brief

Kyle Busch finished second to Austin Dillon in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 and was very, very down in the dumps following the race. It looked like he was suppressing tears as he was asked if Dillon’s victory came as a surprise. Busch picked his nose and managed to say, “I’m not surprised by anything. Congratulations.” Then he threw the microphone and left the room without taking a second question.

Take a good, hard look at this clip. It will be a long time until you see another 32-year-old man in a candy hat in this poor of a mood.