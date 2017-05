Your browser does not support iframes.

Alex Jones of the Greensboro Grasshoppers will likely tell the story about a home run he hit in 2017 for many years to come. It will be met with great skepticism. Luckily, there will be video evidence to corroborate the wild tale of a deep fly ball deflecting off of two Kannapolis Intimidators before clearing the fence. Call it the Double Canseco if you will.

Perhaps the doubters will feel bad about doubting Alex Jones. Then again, maybe not.