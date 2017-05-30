Roundup: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Divorce, Great White Shark Jumps into Man's Boat; & Miranda Kerr Got Married

Miranda Kerr, who got married to the guy from Snapchat over the weekend … man smiles proudly after getting a speeding ticket for getting his DeLorean to 88 mph … white supremacist verbally harasses two muslim women, two bystanders step in, and they’re killed … Debra Messing is basically allergic to everything … “DC zoo officials hoping to get panda pregnant” … after 17 years of marriage, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are getting a divorce … “Denver Uber driver ignores warning, plunges car into sink hole” … man goes on rampage in Mississippi, kills eight … “Her ex-boyfriend attacked her. Then she learned he’d been living in the attic” … 8.5 foot great white shark jumps onto a man’s boat, and the photos are crazy … Emmy Rossum got married over the weekend … awful story about how Islamic militants demanded Christians renounce their faith, and if not, they were killed …

A look inside Stephen Curry’s inner circle. [Mercury News]

Why Kevin Durant’s free agent move will be the biggest in NBA history with a title; Stephen Curry is the most culturally relevant NBA player since Michael Jordan.[Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

Brian Windhorst talks about covering LeBron from his high school career up through the pros. [Poynter]

Chip Kelly has joined ESPN2 as a studio analyst. [AP]

The Stanley Cup Finals are underway, and the stage is great for PK Subban of the Predators. [The Star]

Props to Richard Sherman for funding a girl’s scholarship. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]

But in regards to football, Sherman has put his coach, Pete Carroll, in a really tough spot. [Seattle Times]

Who is the best player on the US U20 World Cup team? Josh Sargent has been terrific, but the answer is Tyler Adams. [Top Drawer Soccer]

Yes, you can learn fitness lessons in prison. [Outside Magazine]

I’m not doubting LeBron and the Cavs; the Warriors are just the better team. Like they were last year. [WSJ]

I was unaware they were still making Transformers movies. Guess the kids still love them.