Blue Jays Fan Runs Onto Field Mid-Play, Isn't Smart

A FAN JUST RAN ON THE FIELD IM PEEING MY PANTS #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/yMC7TvkcnR — mrs. johnson (@mrsdakotamayi) May 30, 2017

There is no “good” time for an obnoxious fan to run out onto the playing field during a baseball game. Most people have the decency to wait until a deadball. But not the guy who bolted onto the diamond during last night’s Blue Jays’ blowout in Toronto. He decided to make a beeline behind second base as Russell Martin tracked a high popup to third base. Martin, a pro, didn’t let it bother him and made the grab.

The fan is likely waking up from an overnight stay in a Canadian jail — the expected consequences of endangering the safety of your hometown roster. At least he now has this grainy video, and brief viral fame, to hang his hat onto.