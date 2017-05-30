Jay Z's Nephew, Nahziah Carter, Posterized The No. 1 Recruit In 2018 Class

Nahziah Carter is probably best known for being Jay Z’s nephew, but the 6’6″ small forward out of Rochester, New York is starting to make a name for himself on the basketball court. The former Dayton commit is now being pursued by Indiana, and this weekend at the Nike EYBL he was fantastic.

Carter’s highlights from the weekend are below, included in them is a highlight-reel dunk he threw down on consensus 2018 No. 1 recruit Marvin Bagley. Check it out:

Here’s the dunk isolated:

With authority!

Carter secured his released from Dayton after Archie Miller took the Indiana job and has seen his profile rise precipitously in the last few months. He has yet to decide on his future, but this weekend’s showing could get a whole lot of schools interested.