Judging By Social Media, Ellen DeGeneres is More Interested in Playing Football Than Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed while people he is empirically better than at playing football have jobs. While many believe it’s because of Kaepernick’s political beliefs, some wonder if the former 49ers quarterback even really wants to play football. During a conversation earlier today someone suggested looking at Kaepernick’s social media as any potential employer would in 2017. What does it say about his passion?

The latest football-related picture on Kaepernick’s account is from 26 weeks ago. The latest picture of Kaepernick dressed to play football is from September. Around the time that everyone started losing their minds that he wasn’t standing during the National Anthem.

So is he uninterested in football or just a young man with diverse passions? How many of you litter your social media with daily affirmations that you love whatever you do for a living?

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres, the only person who Drew Brees follows on Instagram, last posted a football-related image on May 26th.

He can play pro football, do magic, and now he can host my show. @JonDorenbos is showing you the season’s funniest moments today! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 26, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

I think between Ellen and Colin Kaepernick we know who John Mara and the letter-writing New York Giants fans would rather have backing up Eli Manning.