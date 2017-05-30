LaVar Ball Reportedly Left At Least $10 Million On the Table From Shoe Companies

LaVar Ball did, in fact, have discussions with major shoe companies before opting to go out on his own with Big Baller Brand. And, apparently, he left a ton of money on the table to do so.

Darren Rovell was on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and reported that when negotiating a potential shoe deal for Lonzo Ball, the father of the Ball family turned down at least $10 million. Rovell also speculated that if he was a shrewd negotiator, Ball could have gone back and tried to get more money once the Los Angeles Lakers landed the No. 2 pick via the 2017 NBA Draft lottery.

Take a listen:

LaVar can do whatever he wants and I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt and assuming Lonzo is on board with these moves. But that’s $10 million that Ball has now taken out of his son’s pocket. There’s presumably more where that came from, as companies clearly don’t want to deal with him. He’s out on his own and good for him if that’s what he and his kids want to do. But we now know that he’s actively costing them money.