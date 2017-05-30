Pro Football Focus Starter Grades Have Chicago Bears With Best Roster in NFC North

Warren Ledford of Daily Norseman did a breakdown of the Pro Football Focus grades for projected starters in the NFC North. (h/t: sportsmockery.com). There’s a bit of a surprise when it comes to the average grade across all positions: the Chicago Bears come out on top in average score.

In fact, the two lowest are Green Bay and Detroit in the division. Of course, that’s treating all positions as equal in the weighting, which we know isn’t how it works in the NFL. Green Bay and then Detroit have advantages at QB that make up for the rest of the roster. The Chicago Bears have the highest average grades at running back, left guard, and center, and have either Mike Glennon or rookie Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.