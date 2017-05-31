MLB USA Today Sports

Adults Shouldn't Wear Hockey Gloves to Baseball Games

For years people have debated whether or not it is “appropriate” for an adult to bring a glove to a baseball game. What we as a society have failed to recognize is the clever workaround discovered by this Chicago Cubs fan – bring a hockey goalie catch glove to a baseball game. Somehow, I think this is worse.

