Adults Shouldn't Wear Hockey Gloves to Baseball Games

For years people have debated whether or not it is “appropriate” for an adult to bring a glove to a baseball game. What we as a society have failed to recognize is the clever workaround discovered by this Chicago Cubs fan – bring a hockey goalie catch glove to a baseball game. Somehow, I think this is worse.

Fan brings hockey goalie's trapper to ballgame. pic.twitter.com/CBZZ7bVXa1 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) May 31, 2017