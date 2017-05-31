Glen "Big Baby" Davis Responds to Austin Rivers Calling Him Fat and Lazy

Earlier today, Austin Rivers appeared on Undisputed and did not hold back when discussing former teammate Glen Davis. “If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t know the plays, how are you supposed to play?” Rivers said when asked about Davis and his prior critiques of Austin Rivers not earning his way in the NBA.

Well, Davis took some time out from his busy day in Hawaii to respond. Warning, some of the language is not safe for work.

Might be a Big Baby fan now. pic.twitter.com/zjqmkqjR2p — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) June 1, 2017

He accused Austin Rivers of lying about not knowing plays, and added, “your father gave you your money, don’t say s— to me. Your father gave you your money, you ain’t work for it, m—f—-. … Shut up, man, you’re a bum who’s been given the world. Just shut up.”