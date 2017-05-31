John Clayton Reportedly Out at ESPN

NFL insider John Clayton is out at ESPN as part of the company’s layoffs, according to a report from Michael McCarthy of The Sporting News. Both Clayton and ESPN declined comment but the longtime reporter hasn’t tweeted since April 25, one day before scores of front-facing talent were laid off.

Clayton has been with ESPN for 23 years as a senior writer and commentator. He reportedly joins major names covering the sport like Ed Werder, Adam Caplan, Trent Dilfer and Andrew Brandt on the cut list.

We’ll always have this memory, one of the best of all the very-good SportsCenter commercials.