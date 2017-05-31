Kevin Durant Can't Win in These NBA Finals with Fans or Media

It sucks, but this is how the reaction will go if Kevin Durant and the Warriors win the NBA Finals: Well what did you expect? They have the best team!

Durant could have an incredible series, averaging 30 points per game, and beating LeBron head-to-head – it won’t matter to the fickle fans, who think he took the easy way out to join a 73-win team.

It sucks, but this is how the reaction will go if Kevin Durant and the Warriors lose the NBA Finals: Durant is a chemistry killer! He’s just not a winner! He’s got to leave in free agency!

Kevin Durant can’t win because fans are lazy and uninformed and just don’t get it. Durant did eight hard years in Oklahoma City with Russell Westbrook, watched the roster get increasingly worse, and he was ready to move on. It’s his choice. He didn’t choose to leave after the Thunder blew a 3-1 lead; that’s when he became a free agent.

There’s no win here for him in the NBA Finals, unfortunately.

Hopefully, Durant subscribes to the following theory: You can’t please everyone. LeBron couldn’t when he left Cleveland. He went on to write his own history, winning three more titles. Remember how bad it got for LeBron after that first year in Miami? To lose in the Finals to Dallas, while scoring a paltry 17.8 ppg?

He’s rebounded just fine.

Win or lose in the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant will, too.