Kyle Wiltjer (Who Also Played at Kentucky!) Said Gonzaga Has the Best Fan Base in the Country

Kyle Wiltjer played college basketball at two of the premiere programs in the nation – Gonzaga and Kentucky. If you’ve ever wondered who has the better fan base, there is no one better equipped to answer that question than Wiltjer and answer it he did on a recent podcast appearance. Via KREM:

“It really showed me that man, Gonzaga is in my opinion the best fan base in the country, and I’m not exaggerating at all,” Wiltjer told KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp on his podcast ‘The Press’. “The amount of love that they showed me, Domas (Sabonis) and seeing the support down there at the Final Four, it was pretty unbelievable. And to see that it really shows a lot to the city and the city should be proud of that because it was crazy.”

How dare he!

Wiltjer spent this season with the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. At Gonzaga he went to an Elite 8 and a Sweet 16. Before that he won a National Championship and lost in the NIT at Kentucky. Which school do you think has the better fan base?