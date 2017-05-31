LeBron James Addressed Being the Victim of a Hate Crime on the Eve of the NBA Finals

Someone spray painted a racial slur on the gate of a house in Los Angeles owned by LeBron James. This afternoon James discussed the hate crime at a press conference on the eve of the NBA Finals. Here’s his entire response.

LeBron James responds to racial slur sprayed on front gate of his LA home with strong statement on race issues in America pic.twitter.com/CjUvCXixGB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2017

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. We’ve got a long way to go for us as a society, and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

Related LeBron Tweets Picture of Miami Heat Expressing Solidarity With Slain Teen Trayvon Martin

LeBron also discussed it with Rachel Nichols.