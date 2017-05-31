NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron James Addressed Being the Victim of a Hate Crime on the Eve of the NBA Finals

Someone spray painted a racial slur on the gate of a house in Los Angeles owned by LeBron James. This afternoon James discussed the hate crime at a press conference on the eve of the NBA Finals. Here’s his entire response.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. We’ve got a long way to go for us as a society, and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

LeBron also discussed it with Rachel Nichols.

