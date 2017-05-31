Roundup: Vampire Bats in Brazil; Lingerie Football Touchdown Celebration Features Motorboating; & Rashad McCants Blames Kardashians

Olivia Munn, who is no longer dating Aaron Rodgers … vampire bats attacking humans in Brazil … Manuel Noriega, who rappers loved to mention, has died at the age of 83 … Hamptons bachelors are getting vasectomies so “gold differs can’t trap them” … Kathy Griffin may have crossed the line with this image of Donald Trump’s severed head … Theo Epstein spoke to Yale graduates, and it was pretty good … really enjoyed this piece on Stephen Curry … Charlotte McKinney went to the beach and photographers couldn’t stop taking pictures … is there another tech bubble on the horizon? … principal kills himself at school allegedly due to an affair with his secretary …

So the catfish thrower at the Stanley Cup shouldn’t go to jail, he should get a prize for this. The work it took! [Post-Gazette]

Rashad McCants got around to blaming a relationship with Khloe Kardashian for the downfall of his career. [Charlotte Observer]

Really nice story on a good guy at the SEC Network, Peter Burns. [Advocate]

Why Kevin Durant’s free agent move will be the biggest in NBA history with a title; Stephen Curry is the most culturally relevant NBA player since Michael Jordan. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

It’s been a rough offseason for reporters who cover the Cowboys. [SI.com]

Of course NOBU is the #1 ranked NBA dining option. But would you be surprised to know Cheesecake Factory is 2nd? [ESPN]

Yup, it was pretty gutless of Hunter Strickland to wait three years to get revenge at Bryce Harper for hitting a home run off him. [NY Post]

In total agreement with Albert Breer that given Odell Beckham’s first two years in the league, of course skipping OTAs is a story. [MMQB]

Extremely well-written – albeit sad – piece on the ESPN announcer who lost his mom 17 years ago. [Inside Lacrosse]

This feels like an 80s reboot of the Lethal Weapon franchise … with a twist!

You motorboatin’ son of …