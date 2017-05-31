Los Angeles Dodgers Gave Kenley Jansen More Candy Than Save Opportunities in May

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 11 of their last 13 games. During that stretch closer Kenley Jansen has made just 5 appearances and had only one save opportunity. His only save of May. That’s a light workload for the 5th highest-paid closer in baseball. To make Jansen feel better Yasiel Puig and the rest of the offense kicked in for some candy and a letter of apology that adds an S to the end of most words.

Sorry for not giving you any save opportunities @kenleyjansen74 #WeLoveYou Sincerely, Dodgers Bats pic.twitter.com/MPAM243wWL — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) May 31, 2017

DEARS KENLEYS

WE’S ARE SOS SORRYS WES STILLS LOVES YOUS. ACCEPTS THESE TREAT AS A TOKENS OF OUR LOVES

THE OFFENSES

Its the words that aren’t capitalized that should worry the rest of the NL West the most.