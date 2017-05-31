LeBron James' Los Angeles House Vandalized with Hateful Graffiti

A Los Angeles home owned by LeBron James was defaced with racially motivated graffiti and detectives are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, USA Today reports. The report states the graffiti has since been covered up. An official police report is expected this afternoon.

James purchased the $21 million Brentwood mansion in 2015 but it’s unclear how much time he spends there. He is currently in the Bay Area as the NBA Finals begin Thursday night.

Guess how much LeBron James spent on his cool Brentwood mansion? https://t.co/4Ltg4bvlpK pic.twitter.com/JFN6dEkado — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2015

James has been outspoken on racial issues in recent years, giving a notable speech at the 2016 ESPYs with Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Earlier this month, he addressed the abuse taken by Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones from a fan at Boston’s Fenway Park.