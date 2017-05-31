The New York Mets Apologize for Mr. Met's One-Finger Salute, Even Though He Does Not Have a Middle Finger

Earlier this evening, Mr. Met provided some constructive criticism to a fan in the form of a one-fingered message. Of course, it should be noted that Mr. Met only has four fingers and thus there is no possibility of a middle finger.

That didn’t stop the Mets from immediately reacting on social media to get ahead of what will surely be a large backlash on the internet. No one at a baseball game has ever seen or used a middle finger message and this example could open the dam on that activity. Gotta think of the kids, Mr. Met.