Tiger Woods Arrest Video

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI early Monday morning. Police found him passed out at the wheel on the side of the road around 3am in Jupiter, Florida. His car had recently suffered damage including two flat tires. TMZ (among others) have obtained video of the arrest.

The Jupiter Police Department has released dashcam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/pFt4QLksqs — GOLF.com (@golf_com) May 31, 2017