Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4. Troy Tulowitzki showed his appreciation for the blast by slapping his teammates groin twice. Baseball, after all, is about camaraderie.

It’s worth noting that Morales, as a designated hitter, is less likely to wear a protective cup than a position player. One of the many things to keep in mind as you process this GIF.