VIDEO: Borna Ćorić With a Racquet Smash for the Ages at the French Open

Haven’t seen a racket-smashing of this scale in a long time if ever. Man. (cc @bubbaprog @fangsbites) pic.twitter.com/AnEg1WbYID — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) May 31, 2017

Borna Ćorić, a 20-year-old Croatian tennis player, lost to American Steve Johnson in four sets in the French Open round of 64 today. Suffice to say he was not thrilled about his performance.

Having played tennis through high school, as bad a look as it is to slam or throw your racquet, there is a moment of bizarre satisfaction that comes with the act. Nevertheless, that’s likely a small consolation for Ćorić.

[Video via Jonathan Tannenwald]