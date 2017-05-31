USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Borna Ćorić With a Racquet Smash for the Ages at the French Open

Tennis

Borna Ćorić, a 20-year-old Croatian tennis player, lost to American Steve Johnson in four sets in the French Open round of 64 today. Suffice to say he was not thrilled about his performance.

Having played tennis through high school, as bad a look as it is to slam or throw your racquet, there is a moment of bizarre satisfaction that comes with the act. Nevertheless, that’s likely a small consolation for Ćorić.

