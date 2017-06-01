2017 NBA Finals TBL Staff Predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors finally face off in the NBA Finals for the third time on Thursday night. Before the season began every single person here picked a Warriors – Cavaliers matchup in the 2017 NBA Finals. One the eve of the playoffs, only one person wavered. ESPN’s experts sided heavily with the Warriors (21-4). The TBL staff – much like the guys on Inside the NBA – is a little more evenly split.

Stephen Douglas

The Warriors are a great team and they are absolutely supposed to win. They won’t. Here’s why.

Finals Prediction: Cavaliers in 6

Finals MVP: LeBron James

Jason McIntyre

The Warriors led the Cavs 3-1 last year and added Kevin Durant. They were the better team last year; they’re the better team this year. I’m slightly worried about Mike Brown in a big coaching spot, and Stephen Curry getting attacked on defense.

Finals Prediction: Warriors in 4

Finals MVP: Stephen Curry

Ryan Phillips

The Warriors are the clear favorites heading in, but after the way he performed in the finals the last two seasons I’ve learned to never bet against LeBron James. Golden State absolutely should win, but James and the Cavs will find a way.

Finals Prediction: Cavaliers in 7

Finals MVP: LeBron James

Ryan Glasspiegel

These games will all be shootouts. The Warriors have an edge on defense. Kevin Durant will come up huge, and silence all the doubters.

Finals Prediction: Warriors in 6

Finals MVP: Kevin Durant

Kyle Koster

While I admire my boss’ confidence in the Warriors pulling off a four-game sweep, I’d highly recommend that he hedge with a Dubs-in-5 bet. Or, if he’d like to actually win money, he should pick the Cavaliers. James is playing better going into the third installment of these Finals than he was the previous two years. His supporting cast, buoyed by Kyrie Irving, is better than ever. I trust the Cavs more on the road than the Warriors on the road.

Finals Prediction: Cavaliers in 6

Finals MVP: LeBron James

Jason Lisk

Cleveland and LeBron James have too much pride to make this anything but a competitive series with some ups and downs for both teams. But I’ll stay with the prediction from before the playoffs: the Warriors eventually get it done in the rubber Final series.

Finals Prediction: Warriors in 6

Finals MVP: Kevin Durant

Tully Corcoran

I would love to pick Cleveland, and I’d like to see Cleveland win, because that would take this generation’s No. 1 sports argument – Lebron vs. Jordan – to a point where it would have to be resolved once and for all.

I just don’t see how it’s going to happen.

Finals Prediction: Warriors in 6

Finals MVP: Kevin Durant