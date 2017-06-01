Anthony Rizzo And Emily Vakos Are Engaged

Sorry ladies, but Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo is off the market. The 27-year-old three-time All-Star announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Vakos on Thursday.

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

Congrats to the happy couple.

Vakos is a real estate broker in Chicago who attended Arizona State.

Here are some pictures of the pair together:

It was about 12:10 and I was doing my thang 🕺🏻🎰🎲 A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

The 59th Grammy Awards with my hot date! A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Happy birthday to my beautiful girlfriend.. I love you, thank you for being you! 😍😍😍 A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:38pm PST