Anthony Rizzo And Emily Vakos Are Engaged
Anthony Rizzo And Emily Vakos Are Engaged
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: Ryan Phillips | 1 minute ago
Sorry ladies, but Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo is off the market. The 27-year-old three-time All-Star announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Vakos on Thursday.
Congrats to the happy couple.
Vakos is a real estate broker in Chicago who attended Arizona State.
Here are some pictures of the pair together:
Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs, Emily Vakos, MLB
shares
share
sms
send
email
More MLB
Latest Leads
5hr
Takkarist McKinley is extremely excited to be a millionaire.
7hr
LeBron or Brad, who you got?
7hr
Jason Whitlock doesn’t believe racism doesn’t actually impact LeBron James
8hr
Much needed.
10hr
A flashback in time.
10hr
Sad.
11hr
Flashback to what it was like.
Comments