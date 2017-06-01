Anthony Rizzo And Emily Vakos Are Engaged

MLB USA Today Sports

Sorry ladies, but Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo is off the market. The 27-year-old three-time All-Star announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Vakos on Thursday.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Vakos is a real estate broker in Chicago who attended Arizona State.

Here are some pictures of the pair together:

It was about 12:10 and I was doing my thang 🕺🏻🎰🎲

The 59th Grammy Awards with my hot date!

Happy birthday to my beautiful girlfriend.. I love you, thank you for being you! 😍😍😍

One and counting.. I love you

