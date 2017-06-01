Jason Whitlock Claims Racism Isn't Hard On Blacks Who Have Money

Jason Whitlock is never far from controversy and on Thursday he found it once again. Whitlock went on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James’ reaction to the racial slur spray-painted on the side of his Los Angeles mansion, and he took things in a surprising direction.

Whitlock argued that wealthy black people don’t actually feel real racism and that James was simply embracing being a victim. He also accused LeBron of making his comments solely for the benefit of “Twitter and social media.”

Listen to the segment below:

“Racism is an issue in America, but it’s primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James​’ issue.” – @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

