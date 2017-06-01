It's Only One Game, But The Cavaliers Have Nothing to Build on After Game 1 Blowout Loss

Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91 was perhaps best summed up by this sequence in the 3rd quarter, when Golden State took over the game with a blitzkrieg:

This is the sequence that made people think this series will be short pic.twitter.com/LAZRu2MT2O — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 2, 2017

LeBron had to work insanely hard for everything after the 1st quarter, when he scored 17 points in the first 15 minutes. Durant’s length bothered him repeatedly on drives, and when LeBron went into distribution mode, he was a turnover machine (7).

It gets worse: Draymond Green was 3-of-11 shooting. Klay Thompson was 3-of-16. The Warriors missed 15 layups in the first half.

Cavs defending 3 very well, conceding dunks. It's a good strategy pic.twitter.com/jITwvwiDsk — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 2, 2017

I tried to look for positives for Cleveland so it doesn’t get swept, but couldn’t find any. They defended the 3-pointer well in the first half (only three allowed) but that plan fell apart in the 3rd quarter (Warriors made five, extended the lead). The Cavs didn’t have a steal in the game.

Tristan Thompson gave them nothing. Three offensive rebounds in 22 minutes won’t cut it. JR Smith was 1-of-4 and a total non-factor.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points, had eight rebounds and eight assists and generally looked incredible. Stephen Curry started slow, but ended with 28 points, nine assists and only two turnovers. You’ve got to wonder how much chasing Durant around wore down LeBron. He wasn’t a factor in the 2nd half.