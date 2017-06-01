Mr. Met Finally Hit Rock Bottom

Just two months ago I wrote about how Mr. Met was the real face of baseball. Now he’s been reduced to the finger of baseball. I thought he was like Derek Jeter – wholesome, business-oriented and family-friendly.

Turns out he’s more like Tiger Woods. Once the face of a sport. Now disgraced. Troubled. NSFW.

We thought he was a role model, but now we see the truth. Tiger Woods shot guns with the Navy SEALs. Mr. Met has also been known to use a firearm.

The signs were always there, we just chose to ignore them as a society.

It’s sad. Hopefully, Mr. Met can get his act together. Because the sport is just more fun when he’s on top of his game.