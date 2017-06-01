Employee Who Flipped Off Fan Banned from Ever Wearing the Mr. Met Costume Again

As our world seems to spin more and more out of control with each passing day, one thing has remained reliable. Parents could always turn to a goofy mascot with a baseball-shaped head to display the values and behavior they wished to instill in their children. But no longer.

Mr. Met let us all down last night by flipping off a fan during his team’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The traumatic footage swiftly went viral. Thankfully, the New York Mets too a stand for values by issuing the following statement.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

A few hours later, they went a step further.

A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who donned it Wednesday night will not do so again. The Mets official spoke on condition of anonymity because the statement from the organization was the team’s only authorized comment.

This was obviously the right move by the Mets and sent a strong message to the baseball world. That message? Sex toys in lockers and repeatedly not showing up for work is fine. Flipping off a fan? Not okay — even if you only have four finger and are a low-level, hourly employee.

The Mr. Met costume is earned, not given. It must not be respected.