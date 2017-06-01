Golf USA Today Sports

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Are Instagram Official Now

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Are Instagram Official Now

Golf

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Are Instagram Official Now

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Rickie Fowler and pole vaulter Allison Stokke posted dual photos of themselves seemingly on a date at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in April. This stoked, no pun intended, the embers of the social media-sphere, creating intrigue as to whether or not they were an item.

Well, now the mystery has been solved. Earlier this week, Fowler posted a photo with the two, including the hashtag #RickFoundaChick. While it doesn’t get much more Instagram official than that, Stokke later posted a photo of the two at the Columbus zoo, with a joke about wanting to keep a pair of big cats. That’s for sure couples behavior.

Oddly enough the @columbus_zoo declined our request to take them home 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

, , , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home