Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Are Instagram Official Now

Rickie Fowler and pole vaulter Allison Stokke posted dual photos of themselves seemingly on a date at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in April. This stoked, no pun intended, the embers of the social media-sphere, creating intrigue as to whether or not they were an item.

Well, now the mystery has been solved. Earlier this week, Fowler posted a photo with the two, including the hashtag #RickFoundaChick. While it doesn’t get much more Instagram official than that, Stokke later posted a photo of the two at the Columbus zoo, with a joke about wanting to keep a pair of big cats. That’s for sure couples behavior.