Roundup: Bye, Bye, Kathy Griffin; Freakishly Large Frog; The Curse of Bieber

Death toll rises in Kabul bombing … Noose found in African American History Museum … That plane you’re flying on may not be safe … Pretty thorough new findings on how tornadoes are formed …The Great Barrier Reef is a goner … Covfefe … Matt Walsh is one of the funniest people on television … Gigantic bullfrog is incredible to look at … And if you like big things: this shark, too … Jeff Van Gundy thinks the Warriors could reach the NBA Finals 10 times in a row … The Times is eliminating the public editor role … How the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert came together … Charlie Blackmon is a leadoff hitter who gets RBIs … Name this blue crayon … NFL considering moving the combine to California … CBS did not handle the Scott Pelley situation well … Charges thankfully dropped against Predators brave catfish-tosser … Kevin Negandhi on hosting the spelling bee … More negative news out of Michigan State …The Americans finale dripped with dread … CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after beheading photo … Myles Garrett held out of OTAs with injury … Bruce Arena has options, but that means tough decisions … Bill Simmons is full of advice … James Comey set to testify next week … Hailey Baldwin.
Paul Sewald’s magical, spinning, and somewhat slow fastball is fooling hitters. [New York Times]
Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods needs help. [Golf]
Get why more pitchers are going only from the stretch but wouldn’t mind seeing more long-winded windups a la Paul Byrd. [WSJ]
Pretty sure Justin Bieber has cursed the Pittsburgh Penguins. [WTAE]
Uber posts an unbelievable loss. [Reuters]
Look at this Hack’s take on Seinfeld.
Crime family nicknames are always a treat.
Interesting chyron.
