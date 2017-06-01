Roundup: Bye, Bye, Kathy Griffin; Freakishly Large Frog; The Curse of Bieber

Death toll rises in Kabul bombing … Noose found in African American History Museum … That plane you’re flying on may not be safe … Pretty thorough new findings on how tornadoes are formed …The Great Barrier Reef is a goner … Covfefe … Matt Walsh is one of the funniest people on television … Gigantic bullfrog is incredible to look at … And if you like big things: this shark, too … Jeff Van Gundy thinks the Warriors could reach the NBA Finals 10 times in a row … The Times is eliminating the public editor role … How the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert came together … Charlie Blackmon is a leadoff hitter who gets RBIs … Name this blue crayon … NFL considering moving the combine to California … CBS did not handle the Scott Pelley situation well … Charges thankfully dropped against Predators brave catfish-tosser … Kevin Negandhi on hosting the spelling bee … More negative news out of Michigan State …The Americans finale dripped with dread … CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after beheading photo … Myles Garrett held out of OTAs with injury … Bruce Arena has options, but that means tough decisions … Bill Simmons is full of advice … James Comey set to testify next week … Hailey Baldwin.

Paul Sewald’s magical, spinning, and somewhat slow fastball is fooling hitters. [New York Times]

Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods needs help. [Golf]

Get why more pitchers are going only from the stretch but wouldn’t mind seeing more long-winded windups a la Paul Byrd. [WSJ]

Pretty sure Justin Bieber has cursed the Pittsburgh Penguins. [WTAE]

Uber posts an unbelievable loss. [Reuters]

Look at this Hack’s take on Seinfeld.

Today in 1990: 'Seinfeld' will "run for three more weeks on NBC. That should be enough" https://t.co/UtArm2WCck pic.twitter.com/lko96qyfIv — THR Archives (@THRArchives) May 31, 2017

Crime family nicknames are always a treat.

NBC News: Here's the listing of the Luchese crime family members who were charged today. Names include Paul Cassano aka "Paulie Roast Beef" pic.twitter.com/5l20Ibt4t2 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 31, 2017

Interesting chyron.