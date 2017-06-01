NBA USA Today Sports

Shaq Got a Pedi

NBA

Shaq’s feet are truly disgusting. This discovery may have been the most memorable event of the conference finals. As someone for whom attention is currency, and, again, as someone with truly malformed feet, Shaq made the wise decision to get a pedicure — and document it exhaustively on social media. I defy you to watch all five videos:

Getting my boys shined up #bigprettyfeet #nomoreuglyfeet #paintuglytoes

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

Scrub down

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

Walaaaa #bigplatunumdiamondtoes #nomoreuglyfeet #bigsexyfeetass

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

Yea. Vaaaaby

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

