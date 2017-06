Takkarist McKinley is super happy to be a millionaire. The Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick inked a four-year, $10 million rookie deal last month and apparently he has received his first check, because the man is down to celebrate.

Check it out:

To see my family struggle everyday growing up and now I can help change that..YES I'M HAPPY😊! Don't worry I'll be this happy getting sacks 🤗 pic.twitter.com/LckhYSEkQ8 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) June 1, 2017

McKinley’s tough upbringing has been well-documented and his rise to the level of NFL first-rounder at UCLA came out of nowhere. It’s hard not to feel good for a guy who worked that hard and can now provide for his family.

Good for you Takk.