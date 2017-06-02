Bill Snyder And Kansas State Relent, Allow Corey Sutton To Transfer

After a protracted battle during which Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder made himself look awful, the school and coach have lifted their transfer ban on Corey Sutton. Sutton has been granted a full release and can transfer to any of the 35 schools on his list.

Kansas State AD announces WR Corey Sutton has been granted a full release & can transfer to any school on initial request list. No-brainer. — Dave Miller (@Miller_Dave) June 2, 2017

Athletic director Gene Taylor attempted to reverse the tide of awful publicity with the following statement:

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release. We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

In addition to allowing Sutton to go, Snyder also apologized for his statements from Thursday. To make things worst, Snyder inexplicably let loose with the fact that Sutton had failed two drug tests. Here’s what Snyder had to say on Friday:

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information. I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

While I appreciate that statement, I don’t think this wound will heal any time soon.