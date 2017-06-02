Former Penn State President Graham Spanier Gets Jail Time In Sandusky Case

Graham Spanier is getting locked up. The former president of Penn State University will serve two months in jail and spend another two under house arrest for failing to report a 2001 allegation that assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys.

Spanier was Penn State’s president from 1995 to 2011, and in March he found guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The sentence for the misdemeanor offense will be four to 12 months incarceration, two years of probation and a $7,500 fine.

The 69-year-old Spanier’s conviction came a week after former athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president for finance and business Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment. Curley will serve seven to 23 months incarceration with two years of probation. He will spend three months in jail followed by house arrest and a $5,000 fine.

Schultz got six to 23 months incarceration with two years of probation. He will serve two months in jail, then be under house arrest and also pay a $5,000 fine.

This is just the latest chapter in the scandal that brought down many at Penn State, including legendary head coach Joe Paterno. While this closes a section of the story, I doubt this is the last we’ll hear about it.