Francesa Thinks Pippen Would've "Blanketed" Any Warrior, Including Durant, on Defense

BREAKING: Nobody on this Golden State team would have even gotten a shot off against Scottie Pippen! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pdH0Fxu7TF — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 1, 2017

Mike Francesa debated a caller earlier this week about whether the Jordan Bulls would beat these Warriors. A time machine to settle it would be impractical, so whoever argues the loudest wins.

Francesa thought that the athleticism of the Bulls’ big three — I’m presuming he means Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman — would prove insurmountable, and that Pippen’s defense would eliminate at least one Warrior’s offensive output.

“Let me just say this to you: Pippen would shut down any player you want to shut down on that team,” said Francesa. “I don’t care who it is. They wouldn’t get a shot off. That guy was able to blanket anybody.”

The caller tried to point out that Durant has two inches on Pippen, and surely would be able to get his shot off. Operative word being tried.

Francesa: “Bottom line, defense stops ev-[erybody] … these guys weren’t good defenders; they were great defenders.”

Once Francesa hits you with a “bottom line,” uh, good luck.

Nevertheless, Durant has the fourth highest playoff scoring average of all-time. He dropped 38 points against the Cavs last night. Could Pippen make Durant really work for his buckets, and get under his skin a bit? Perhaps? But for Francesa to be so damn sure he wouldn’t be able to get a shot off over Pippen defies credulity.