FS1's Mike Hill on Jason Whitlock's Racism Comments: "Dumb and reckless as hell"

Jason Whitlock appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday to discuss LeBron James’ comments on being black in America. The Cleveland Cavaliers star spoke out after his Los Angeles home was vandalized with hateful graffiti, including a racial slur. Those comments drew widespread praise.

Whitlock was more reticent to pat James on the back and more willing to suggest the statements had been made to score points on social media. He further explained how racism affects people differently based on socioeconomic standing.

Here is his take in full.

“Racism is an issue in America, but it’s primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James​’ issue.” – @WhitlockJasonpic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

FS1’s Mike Hill took issue with Whitlock’s stance.

So, don’t expect to see Mike Hill on any of “those” shows in the near future. Also, one shouldn’t expect Whitlock to be influenced by one of his colleagues at FS1 taking direct aim at him via Twitter.

Speaking as a consumer, it’s a good thing when co-workers don’t have to tiptoe the same line and can be candid with their beliefs, even when those beliefs lead to intra-network criticism. Speaking as a person in the traffic business, it’s also a good thing when those conflicts take a personal turn.

Classic win-win situation here.