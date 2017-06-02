VIDEO: Kevin Durant Pleads Ignorance on Rihanna Beef

Kevin Durant and Rihanna appeared to have a little tiff during this evening’s Warriors rout of the Cavs. The singer allegedly yelled BRICK as Durant was shooting a 3. Later, Durant appeared to stare her down.
Durant was asked about this sequence in the postgame press conference by Robert Littal of Black Sports Online (pay attention to Steph Curry’s reaction):
Kevin Durant denies getting into it with Rihanna pic.twitter.com/4dm2z5mG4K
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2017
Well, that settles that.
Nevertheless, despite Durant’s protestations, remember this from the 2014 playoffs between the Thunder and Clippers?
We shall see if the saga continues.
Comments