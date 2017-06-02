VIDEO: Kevin Durant Pleads Ignorance on Rihanna Beef

Kevin Durant and Rihanna appeared to have a little tiff during this evening’s Warriors rout of the Cavs. The singer allegedly yelled BRICK as Durant was shooting a 3. Later, Durant appeared to stare her down.

Durant was asked about this sequence in the postgame press conference by Robert Littal of Black Sports Online (pay attention to Steph Curry’s reaction):

Kevin Durant denies getting into it with Rihanna pic.twitter.com/4dm2z5mG4K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2017

Well, that settles that.

Nevertheless, despite Durant’s protestations, remember this from the 2014 playoffs between the Thunder and Clippers?

Pink, err, Rihanna (with Pink hair) yelling something at Durant and pointing at him as Westbrook shot free throws. Kevin looks and grins. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 16, 2014

Kevin Durant nails three, looks in Rihanna's direction, shimmies and pushes Thunder up 87-80 with 6:46 left. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 16, 2014

We shall see if the saga continues.