VIDEO: Kevin Durant Pleads Ignorance on Rihanna Beef

Kevin Durant and Rihanna appeared to have a little tiff during this evening’s Warriors rout of the Cavs. The singer allegedly yelled BRICK as Durant was shooting a 3. Later, Durant appeared to stare her down.

Durant was asked about this sequence in the postgame press conference by Robert Littal of Black Sports Online (pay attention to Steph Curry’s reaction):

Well, that settles that.

Nevertheless, despite Durant’s protestations, remember this from the 2014 playoffs between the Thunder and Clippers?

We shall see if the saga continues.

