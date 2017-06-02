Klay Thompson Takes Are Hot as His Playoff Struggles Continue and CJ McCollum Tweets "Find His Own Squad"

Six months ago, Klay Thompson scored 60 points in 29 minutes, made even more astonishing by the fact he only needed 11 dribbles to do it. A year ago, Thompson made an NBA record 11 three-pointers in Oklahoma City to help the Warriors avoid elimination.

But now Klay Thompson is in a slump, struggling this postseason, shooting just 36 percent from the field and 33 percent on 3-pointers, and scoring a paltry 13.8 ppg. In his last two games, he’s 6-of-29 shooting, and 1-of-10 on three-pointers. The Warriors won both of those games by a combined 36 points. They’re 13-0 this postseason, with Thompson not doing much.

Despite Thompson playing fantastic defense in Game 1 – Cavs shooting against him were just 1-of-12, and most of it was Kyrie Irving – the takes are scorching hot about how Thompson should leave the Warriors because he’s not fitting in.

Klay gonna get another ring and find his own squad. They better enjoy him while he there 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 2, 2017

CJ McCollum of the Blazers sure has reason to hope Thompson leaves – Klay had his best postseason series of 2017 against Portland: 18.3 ppg, and yes, Kevin Durant missed two of those games.

But this is complete nonsense. Thompson is not going anywhere. He’s making $17.8 million next year, and $18.9 million the following year. He’s 27 years old. There is zero chance, as of right now, the Warriors could envision a future without Klay Thompson.

Kevin Durant’s injury history. Amazing player. One of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen. But he’s had injuries throughout his career. Thompson is perhaps the best 2-way guard in the NBA. He defends the best opposing guard. A guy who defends like that, shoots like that, and is 6-foot-7 is impossible to replace. Durant said he’s taking less money this summer to keep the core together. Want to rest Curry and Draymond and Durant for 10 games in the regular season and keep them fresh for the playoffs? You need depth, and you need stars.

Can’t lose Thompson. Won’t lose Thompson.